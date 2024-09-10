Man Utd prepared to compete with Arsenal for versatile 20-year-old left footer

Arsenal is one of the clubs tracking Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, but they face serious competition for his signature.

The 20-year-old has been impressive for the Cherries, and it seems only a matter of time before he makes a move to a bigger club.

Arsenal, always on the lookout for top young talent in the Premier League, sees Kerkez as a promising prospect.

They plan to continue monitoring his performances this season and have been keeping a close eye on his progress.

However, they are not alone in their interest. When Arsenal gets serious about pursuing him next summer, they will likely face stiff competition.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, Manchester United has also added Kerkez to their shortlist and is closely following him, aiming to win the race for his signature.

United sees him as a potential long-term replacement for the injury-prone Luke Shaw, making next summer a prime time to bring in a successor for the England international.

As Kerkez continues to improve, both Premier League giants are expected to battle it out to secure his services.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have so many options for our left-back spot, and that could be a reason why Kerkez chooses to move to Manchester United over us.

