Man Utd prepares £30million offer to beat Arsenal to Dutch forward

Crysencio Summerville is among the players Arsenal have considered signing this summer as they look to strengthen their squad with additions from the West Ham team. The Dutch winger has been one of the Hammers’ most important players and a standout performer, making it unlikely that he will remain with the club in the Championship following their relegation.

Several West Ham players are expected to leave during the summer transfer window, and Summerville is one of those attracting interest. Arsenal view him as a talented option who could improve their attacking depth and provide further quality on the wing.

Arsenal considers attacking reinforcements

The Gunners have worked extensively on improving their squad and will only add new players who can make a significant contribution to their ambitions. They are focused on finding the right replacement for Leandro Trossard, who has departed, and Summerville is considered one of the strongest options available.

The winger has impressed with his performances and has established himself as a player capable of making an impact at the highest level. His pace, creativity and attacking ability have made him an attractive target for clubs looking to improve their wide options.

Manchester United enter transfer race

According to the Metro, Manchester United are also interested in signing Summerville and are prepared to offer £30 million for his signature. The Red Devils reportedly view him as one of their key summer targets and are determined to beat Arsenal in the race for his services.

The competition between Arsenal and Manchester United could make Summerville’s future one of the notable transfer stories of the summer. While Arsenal see him as a potential solution to their need for a new winger, United are also pushing to secure his arrival at Old Trafford. The final decision will depend on which club can present the most convincing opportunity for the Dutchman as he considers his next move.

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