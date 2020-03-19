Chelsea become the latest club planning a summer raid on Arsenal

Chelsea has joined the list of clubs interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The attacker has been one of the most important players at Arsenal since he moved from Borussia Dortmund. He has already scored 21 goals this season and 61 goals in two years at Arsenal.

The 30-year-old has been attracting the attention of some of Europe’s best sides this season as his contract comes to an end, but the Gunners are determined to keep hold of him.

90mins claims that Chelsea has become the latest team to show an interest in his services, the report claims that the Blues are looking to add more quality to their side.

Frank Lampard has had to rely on the inexperienced Tammy Abraham to score the goals for his team this season.

But the former Blues midfielder knows that he will need to sign a more experienced attacker if his team are to compete well in the Champions League and for other trophies next season.

Aubameyang represents a cheaper and more experienced alternative to Timo Werner who is also attracting the attention of the Blues.

Arsenal is prepared to do their best to keep hold of the attacker, however, should he decide to leave the Emirates, the Gunners would rather sell him in the summer than allow him to leave for free after next season.