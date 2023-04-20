Man Utd presents new competition to Arsenal for Serie A striker

Arsenal is now facing competition from Manchester United for the signature of Rasmus Hojlund as the striker enters a key stage in his career.

The Dane has been in superb form for Atalanta and his national team and will change homes in the summer if he keeps scoring.

Arsenal has some very fine attackers on their books now and the Gunners want to keep improving it for next season.

They want a physical striker and Hojlund fits that description, which has made them turn their attention to the Denmark international.

However, a report in The Sun reveals the striker is also on the radar of United, who do not have a recognisable number nine.

It is one of the pressing problems Erik Ten Hag will solve at the end of this term and the report claims they have placed Hojlund on their shopping list.

Just Arsenal Opinion

As one of the hottest strikers in Europe now, we do not expect to be the only club interested in Hojlund.

However, we have had a great season, which could make it easy for us to convince him to join us at the Emirates, although we might have to offload one of our current options.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…