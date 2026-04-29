Man Utd refuses to back out in the race for Arsenal target

Arsenal are keen to add Atalanta’s Ederson to their squad in the summer, but they are expected to face strong competition from Manchester United for the midfielder’s signature. Interest in the Brazilian is growing as clubs look to strengthen ahead of the next campaign.

The Gunners reportedly view him as one of the finest midfielders in Europe at present and would welcome the chance to bring him to North London. Atalanta is also believed to be open to his departure under the right circumstances.

Contract Situation Could Force Sale

Ederson’s current contract is due to expire in the summer of 2027, and Atalanta have so far been unable to persuade him to sign an extension. That situation means the coming transfer window may represent their best opportunity to secure a substantial fee.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, he continues to play an important role for Atalanta as they push to finish in the European places in Italy. His consistent performances have only strengthened interest from clubs abroad.

Arsenal Face Premier League Competition

As reported by Football365, Arsenal must overcome Manchester United in the race for his signature, with the Red Devils holding serious interest as they aim to improve their squad. United are expected to be active in the market and could view Ederson as a key addition.

The midfielder is also attracting attention from Atletico Madrid, creating a three-club contest for one of Serie A’s standout performers. His profile and quality make him an appealing option for sides seeking energy, balance, and technical ability in midfield.

However, United may represent Arsenal’s strongest competition, particularly because both English clubs possess significant financial strength compared with many European rivals. Their resources could prove influential if negotiations develop into a bidding battle.

Atletico Madrid cannot be discounted, especially if Ederson favours a move to La Liga. Personal preference often plays a decisive role in transfers, and a desire to play in Spain could complicate matters for both Arsenal and United.

For Arsenal, securing Ederson would be a statement signing capable of improving an already competitive squad. Yet with multiple clubs involved and Atalanta holding a valuable asset, the battle for his services is likely to be one of the more closely watched stories of the summer window.