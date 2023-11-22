Man Utd refuses to give up on beating Arsenal to Brazilian talent

Manchester United has been linked with a move for Santos youngster Marcos Leonardo, and Erik Ten Hag’s side is prepared to compete with Arsenal for his signature.

Leonardo opted against a move to Chelsea in the summer, a decision that has proven to be beneficial for his career as he continues to enjoy playing time at Santos. However, it’s suggested that this season might be his last with the Brazilian club.

While Arsenal has been actively pursuing a transfer for Leonardo in recent weeks, a report from The Sun indicates that Manchester United has entered the race for the young talent.

The Red Devils, in need of new attackers, are reportedly impressed with Leonardo’s performances and are determined to pursue a transfer for him. They believe they can outbid and outmanoeuvre Arsenal in the competition to secure his services for their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Leonardo is a top talent in Brazil and most European clubs know about his exploits.

We have to work fast to win the race for his signature, and we know United has the resources to compete strongly against us.

If we do not work hard enough in the race and do not convince him, he will join another club.

