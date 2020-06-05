Man Utd set to beat Arsenal to the signing of South American starlet

Manchester United has opened negotiations over the transfer of Thiago Almada as they look to beat Arsenal to the signature of the Velez Sarsfield youngster.

The 19-year-old is one of the most impressive players in the Argentinean top flight and his fine performances have been attracting the attention of some of Europe’s biggest teams.

Reports from the likes of Team Talk have linked Arsenal with a move for him in the past few months, but the Gunners face serious competition from other teams for his signature.

The Red Devils have been watching him and they hope to secure a deal for him as soon as they can, according to Spanish media outlet Fichajes.

The report further claims that his Argentinean side has set his release clause as his asking price, it is believed to be 22 million euros, which the report claims isn’t too big for teams looking for a talent of his class.

Arsenal remains one of the teams that gives more chances to youngsters around Europe.

They have continued that tradition under Mikel Arteta with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka getting extended runs in the club’s first team under the former Arsenal midfielder.

It is unclear if Arsenal would look to hijack Manchester United’s move for him or turn to their other targets.