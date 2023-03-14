Man Utd set to challenge Arsenal for Serie A ace

Manchester United is set to present a significant hurdle to Arsenal in their bid to sign Dusan Vlahovic at the end of this season.

The Gunners have chased the Serbian since he played for Fiorentina and have refused to give up on him now that he plays for Juventus.

The Old Lady has some problems and might be forced to make a fire sale at the end of this season, which has alerted clubs to some of their players.

Manchester United has a long-standing interest in Harry Kane, but Tottenham is not prepared to lose the England captain.

Instead, the Lilywhites will try to get him on a new contract soon and keep him with them. This means United will struggle to bag the striker and a report on ESPN claims the Red Devils are now targeting alternatives.

One of them is Vlahovic, which means they will go head-to-head with Arsenal to land the Serbian.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic is one of the finest strikers in the world and will make us a better team if he moves to the Emirates.

We trusted Eddie Nketiah to deliver goals in recent months and he did some good work, but Vlahovic is much better.

If we want to continue challenging for the title, we might need an accomplished goalscorer like the Serbian.

