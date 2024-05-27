Man Utd star meets with Mikel Arteta and surprise move could be on the cards

Marcus Rashford has been linked with a sensational move to Arsenal at the end of this season after he reportedly met secretly with Mikel Arteta.
The Englishman had a poor 2023/2024 season and was one of the struggling stars at Manchester United.
His poor form cost him a place in the England squad for Euro 2024, and his future at United is also uncertain.
The Red Devils consider him an important member of their squad, but with a new minority owner taking over the club, changes might occur.
Erik Ten Hag may be replaced, and Rashford could leave, leading to several reports linking him with a move away from United.
Could he move to Arsenal instead? A report on Football London claims the striker recently had a secret meeting with Arteta, and both parties kept the door open to working together.
Arsenal is on the lookout for a new striker, and it will be interesting to see if Rashford is the player who makes the move to the Emirates.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Many of us will take the Rashford we watched in the 2022/2023 season, but not the one of last season.
It makes no sense to sign him now on the back of the season that he just had.
That would be a fantastic signing! We need an explosive and pacy winger specifically for Champions League football where teams that play transition based football tend to do better at the latter stages. Take Madrid and Bayern as examples with their depth of wingers. Madrid has Vinicius and Rodrigo. While Bayern has Coman, Gnarby, Sane.
I was hoping for either Rafael Leao or Rashford but will prefer Rashford if he stays fit and focused on his career given his undoubted talent, EPL/CL experience and ability to play as a CF. This signing will unlock a new dimension to our attack and give Arteta a lot of quality attacking options and tactical flexibility.
For instance, Jesus can become a backup winger to Saka since IMHO, he’s more dangerous on the right and can whip in dangerous crosses into the box, than being a CF.
Martinelli is a curious case as he can play on the right as well and showed he’s capable by his display on the last game of the season. I expect Trossard to keep his place on the left as an Inside Forward. This means Arteta can retrain Martinelli as center forward due to his better finishing than Jesus, in the mould of a Luis Suarez. Signing a CF like Osimhen or Sesko will be nice, but it makes the team more predictable and will create a problem for Havertz as it will reduce his playing time and Arteta might have to shoehorn him to play the left 8 role, which will upset the rhythm of the team as we saw against Villa.
The other signings will be a CM, I’ll prefer Bruno Guimares due to his EPL experience, passing ability and aggression. I also want a young ballplaying CB that can play as a full back, so we can release Xinchenko and he can deputize for Saliba in case of injury since Tomiyau fitness is an issue.
I think Rashford we be a better signing for our beloved arsenal football club my opinion
£380 grand a week apart from the stupid transfer fee, let’s not be utterly ridiculous!
I forgot, and his indiscipline.
And off field distractions. Would be very risky for a top class forward.
He can be a good signing, due to his EPL experience, then the versatility upfront thus can play or compete with martinelli on the left-hand flank while trosard can play CF with havertz.
This story is for the birds!