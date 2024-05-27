Man Utd star meets with Mikel Arteta and surprise move could be on the cards

Marcus Rashford has been linked with a sensational move to Arsenal at the end of this season after he reportedly met secretly with Mikel Arteta.

The Englishman had a poor 2023/2024 season and was one of the struggling stars at Manchester United.

His poor form cost him a place in the England squad for Euro 2024, and his future at United is also uncertain.

The Red Devils consider him an important member of their squad, but with a new minority owner taking over the club, changes might occur.

Erik Ten Hag may be replaced, and Rashford could leave, leading to several reports linking him with a move away from United.

Could he move to Arsenal instead? A report on Football London claims the striker recently had a secret meeting with Arteta, and both parties kept the door open to working together.

Arsenal is on the lookout for a new striker, and it will be interesting to see if Rashford is the player who makes the move to the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Many of us will take the Rashford we watched in the 2022/2023 season, but not the one of last season.

It makes no sense to sign him now on the back of the season that he just had.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…