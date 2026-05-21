Man Utd steps up interest in beating Arsenal to Premier League star

Arsenal are interested in signing Mateus Fernandes from West Ham, although the Gunners are facing strong competition from Manchester United for the midfielder’s signature.

The Portuguese youngster has emerged as one of the standout performers in the West Ham squad during a difficult campaign that appears set to end in relegation from the Premier League on the final day of the season.

Several players are expected to leave the club if relegation is confirmed, and Fernandes is among those widely tipped to move elsewhere ahead of the next campaign.

Arsenal Face Strong Competition

As reported by Team Talk, Manchester United’s interest in Fernandes is becoming increasingly serious as they step up their pursuit of the midfielder before the summer transfer window.

The report claims United believe Fernandes could become one of their most important players in the future and are determined to ensure Arsenal do not win the race for his signature.

Arsenal may appear to be an attractive destination after securing the Premier League title, but United remain confident they can convince the midfielder to choose Old Trafford instead.

Fernandes has impressed with his performances this season and is viewed as a player with significant long-term potential, attracting attention from several top clubs.

Game Time Could Influence Decision

One of the key factors in Fernandes’ final decision could be the opportunity for regular first team football next season.

Although Arsenal are eager to strengthen their squad ahead of another demanding campaign, competition for places within the team remains extremely high.

The midfielder may feel he has a greater chance of securing consistent playing time elsewhere, particularly if Arsenal cannot guarantee him a prominent role in the squad.

West Ham are also understood to be preparing for the possibility of losing several key players if they drop into the Championship, with Fernandes regarded as one of their most valuable assets.

His future is expected to attract considerable attention throughout the summer transfer window as both Arsenal and Manchester United continue to monitor his situation closely before making their next move.