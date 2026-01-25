Man Utd stun Arsenal to extend Gunners winless streak

Manchester United claimed an impressive 3-2 victory against Arsenal this evening, extending the Gunners’ winless run in the Premier League. The result came at a damaging time for Arsenal, who entered the match on the back of consecutive league draws and were determined to return to winning ways.
Arsenal began the game with intensity and control, fully aware of the threat posed by Manchester United but confident in their own quality at the top of the standings. Their early dominance eventually told, as sustained pressure led to the opening goal, which arrived through a Lisandro Martínez own goal. It appeared to reward Arsenal’s positive start and set the tone for a strong home performance.
Momentum swings at the Emirates
That advantage was short-lived. Manchester United responded almost immediately after a costly error from Martin Zubimendi presented them with an opportunity, which Bryan Mbeumo converted. The quick equaliser shifted momentum and ensured the contest remained finely balanced heading into half-time at 1-1. It also underlined that this United side arrived with belief and intent.
After the interval, Arsenal were aware that they needed to raise their level to secure all three points. Instead, it was United who struck next, taking the lead through a well-taken effort from Patrick Dorgu. Arsenal struggled to match the energy and intensity of their opponents, a contrast that was noticeable as United benefited from not playing in midweek.
Late drama but no rescue
In the context of a title race, dropping points at home carries significant consequences, and Arsenal pushed hard for a response. Their persistence was rewarded late on when Mikel Merino found the equaliser, reigniting hopes of a comeback and lifting the atmosphere inside the stadium.
As Arsenal committed bodies forward in search of a winner, they left themselves exposed. Manchester United took advantage, catching them out on the break and scoring their third goal through Matheus Cunha. Despite late pressure, Arsenal were unable to find another equaliser and ultimately suffered a damaging 3 2 defeat.
The loss represents a setback in their league campaign and reinforces the fine margins involved at this stage of the season, where costly moments can quickly undo sustained periods of control.
______________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Man Utd played a high press throughout we were not wary enough about. In fact we were a bit naive about their high press. At least the first we conceded came from that, i argue Cunha allowed too much space at 2.2. Zoob didn’t have many options or time as ball came to him. I would suggest if opponents do that high press looking for high contact on you, you can’t continue playing out as usual as the situation is different, team mates need a few more bodies deeper around them, or you have to go more direct.
Certainly a game a losing manager and team can sit down together and learn a lot from.
The first came from unwarranted back pass. Zubi wasn’t under any pressure make such stupid and unnecessary pass.
The coach is enjoying too much undeserving loyalty and support from the fans and the club. It’s been five and a half years of backing by the club and more than thirty new players with over one billion spent. Arteta needs to show he deserves all that.
Reminder what caused Arsenal to lose control of this match was us scoring a goal. I think that says more than enough right there.
With some degree of credit though given to the quality and composure Man Utd showed throughout.
They always get themselves up for this fixture, but were set out very well today, such as the 4 4 2 where 2 players on either flank double teamed our wide players very well, and their high contact point disrupting our playing out from back.
Arteta out yet? Every game under pressure, absolutely clueless. 6 years.
Only three points dropped, nothing else lost today, and we knew we wouldn’t get every point between now and end of season, didn’t we? It means, now this is out of our system like a mug of cold water chucked in our face, just have to get straight back on winning Prem games again.
Moon Girl, I have heard that too many time since 2022/2023 seasons.
I really love Arteta, but I think he’s a little clueless in organising and resourcing an attacking. Even as we speak, the most important players we are ….. perennially chasing are top defenders!!
After 6 well supported years, chances are there’s nothing he’ll plan and work differently for the next 100 years!!
Now here’s the first of the bunch coming out of the woodwork.
How are you Konstantine, haven’t heard from you for quite a while, was it the pool defeat when you last contributed?
I guess we’ll get an article from you now, telling everyone what should be done, how to do it, who to get rid of and who to buy?
Looking forward to reading about Arteta being clueless, despite being top of the PL and CL – can hardly wait, COYG.
Before we turn on ourselves, a classic case of new manager bounce, resetting morale and confidence. Man Utd played with confidence, belief and swagger throughout. They were pretty well layed out too as though grade A homework had been done on us.
This was a very different Man Utd than the one where we can suspect the players were playing to get a manager sacked who they personally couldn’t stand. Shaw in particular played well. And we know they have bought well in Mbemo, Doghu and Cunha, only now they are over some fitness and other absence concerns themselves.
We knew exactly what ManU was going to show up
At what stage do you stop with the excuses?
Did we PJ-SA?
Was that why nearly everyone predicted a home win?
For certain, I didn’t know that they would turn around a terrible season in just two games under a interim manager with the same squad of players.
In retrospect, everyone can be correct and as for excuses, I haven’t seen any, just folks telling everyone that MA got it wrong and / or admitting we were beaten by the better team on the day.
Come the end of the season is the stage where we stop and analysis the situation, not after our third defeat in 37 games I would suggest.
But I think if Zubimendi wouldn’t have done that mistake then result could have been different
But that’s where bottle jobs comes in picture
No. The mistake was forced out of us by Utd’s high press high contact tactics, making what we normally do back there that much riskier and hurried. That’s wasn’t a near miss, it was a hit, but there were other near misses. We are used to, perhaps a bit lulled into, battling low block, so not as reactive as we should have been. Utd took players out a low block for higher press higher contact tactics. It meant Utd had out balls, especially pushing it up their left or the channel wide right – and the outballs gave them time to transition, either quick counter or keep ball. Almost the opposite tactics Spuds came with earlier in the season.
3 wins without win. MA needs the hairdresser treatment.
Its funny City went on and bought 2 fantastic PL proven players. Last January we needed a forward and nothing was done.
This is actually the time to think forward and try to get creativity into the team. I know Arsenal is going for that in the summer, but if we had Champion mentality, we would be after reinforcements this month.
I mean Jesus will be out in the summer and I would send Ödegaard packing as well. Hes been a passenger for the past 18 months.
3 matches without win*
DaJuhi, we need a new idea at dugout. It as simple as that. He has been given over 30 players. All the players he met bar Saka and GM had gone.
When you analyse individual performances it’s no surprise we’re seeing a result like today. Gyokares is a waste of good money. Saka has been missing for at least 2 months. Zubimendi has made the same mistakes before. Our defence is not as tight as it used to be. Eze bring very little to the table. Odegaard is trying too hard but struggling. Rice never gives up but needs a rest by the look of it. MA is still not able to get the best out of, what on paper should be ample to win the title. All in all, very frustrating but not entirety surprising.
Apart from his wildcat cross that led to our opener, Hinky just couldn’t get to his best today – defensively things up in air, not cleared.
This is a team that badly needs its Ricky back.
Another prem game to forget, let’s hope for better luck onwards. COYG!!!
Been quiet watching and giving Arteta a chance but alas, he has shown yet again what some objective fans have been saying for a long time
2 points out of the last 9 with a captain that has no business being in that position….champions? Having a laugh
Where’s the “1 point gained, not 2 points dropped” gang now? Some of us knew we needed those points, other chose to stick their head in the sand
Can’t handle real pressure and we play horrible football for the most part. Where’s this strong mentality some fans can’t stop yapping about?
PJ-SA
Why are you soo negative man? We have been beaten by a big team, and it’s not the first time to do so. Even Arsenal under Wenger used to be beaten alot by United. No surprises there
As for the last 3 matches, yes we have dropped 7 points. But who told you that we are guaranteed to win matches at ease? How many times have we beaten Nottingham Forest away and Liverpool at home? Don’t you remember even Aston Villa lost at home last weekend which was a surprise?
Let us be positive. Anything can happen. Man City can lose against Spurs and Liverpool next, and we could be 7 points ahead again
Some of us could see this coming. we have played this crappy football since last season. We were happy with the points but we were not playing championships football all season. Our performance is catching up to us and if we don’t change course, we will find ourselves fighting for top 4. And Arteta needs to go If we don’t win the league or CL.
What a bad result, winless in three now. And sloppy play, the Emirates crowd tried to be the twelfth man unlike previous games. We need to recover quickly from this and put a good run.
Arteta is a confirmed EPL bottler and he will continue to be but I think this season we will be celebrating the title at long last (I am already celebrating early) because the rest of the contenders are bottlers times three.
I have high hopes for the CL as well and I put us a firm favorites.
HH is this really you? 😄
It’s really me Sue 😁
No matter how many we drop who is there to capitalize on it? City more likely will drop more points than us and Villa even with Emery wizardly it’s only a matter of when they fade out.
Regarding the CL I think that’s where his forte really is and it’s a matter of when not if.
Good to see you 🙂 We’ve been in this position before, HH and City handled it better than we did. If we were only up against Liverpool, we’d have it wrapped up in no time 🤣 A result like today and I’m afraid the doubts begin to creep in. And as for the CL, well our record in Europe is so poor… so I’ll believe it when I see it.
I think we might end up winning it, HH.. But the opposite is also true. I hate loosing against Manchester and being at home makes it worse. Imagine if the teams behind us manage a winning streak. Villa went on 12 wins and won away to Newcastle! If city manage that and with our failure to capitalize and make it comfortable for us., is a reason for doubts to creep in. And if eventually the end justfies the means, who cares
I hate losing to that team too. It’s my ultimate dream to see them relegated. I have been extremely enjoying their mid table abyss. Long may it continue.
Very disappointed today.
Those 2 Man Utd goals were top class. They deserved to beat us. They had hunger and we had nerves.
I still cannot understand picking Zubimendi ahead of Merino against dangerous teams like Man Utd. Zubimendi is fine against Bournemouth or Brighton. I would even prefer MLS ahead of Zubimendi.
To some extent it was the tactic United played against our playing out from the back, looking to pressure the 6.
I’m not sure the change from the subs helped – both Ode and Rice were playing okay in the eights imo.
No doubt a bad result, but I would advise calm in these difficult times. The form for the top 3 teams in the league, does not give sleepless nights. Arsenal has been poor but so as the others.
Not s excuse, I am confused about the handball rule. Thought that anybody who scores a goal after the ball has touched his hand, accidental or not that goal shouldn’t stand!! Howard has some explaining to do.
Yes. From the replays they gave us, it looked clear forearm to ball no hip involved. If we had goal disallowed from that handball, we wouldn’t have complained too much. That’s what VAR is for.
Until that horrible goal, Arsenal were in control of the game. They fought for every ball and Utd mostly had every man behind the ball. After that, they took the initiative and we looked flustered.
Utd came out for the second half refreshed and Arsenal didn’t. I’m not surprised Utd scored.
I’m not sure Eze – sorry to mention him – offered anything, but after levelling and having the voices of the crowd behind them, Utd’s third was a punch to the stomach and it was a disappointing end.
I thought we’d win. That opener for Utd gave them a way in.
Shout out to Rice who played like his life depended on it. From the first half, Saka was excellent and Odegaard was good too.
I didn’t realise how big Maguire is. He dwarfed Jesus.
You are the only one in the comment section making sense. We were out playing united before that zubimendi horror show , personally I put the blame squarely on Saliba for taking too long to pass and giving it to a zubimendi, after that goal united just smelt blood. But we tried to wrestle the game back then zubimendi again (he did it at Bournemouth game) refused to close down dorgu instead he was busy raising his hands looking for a call from the ref.
All in all I hope this loss is going to be the wake up call the team needs to realise that they are not home and dry yet. And I hope to god Arteta rests the first team against Kairat armaty . We are still four points clear and have concluded our games with villa, Liverpool and man united. Let’s hope we get a good run in February.
Thank you Emperor Augustus
I think it partly stems from being there. You hit the nail on the head as Utd did smell blood. You could have heard the Utd fans south of the Thames when they scored. Unfortunately, we didn’t get behind our players. It was deathly quiet. Shocked silence
A wake up call indeed
Warning signs earlier sue, just that Manchester didn’t capitalize and we didn’t learn! Lately we’ve been sloppy and making unforced errors. Needs to change ASAP.
Arsenal will not win the Premiership.A Premiership winning team would come from behind and beat Man U today.Personally i think Aston Villa will beat Man City on the last day to clinch the tile.We will finish 3rd
Not even entertaining title talk again this season.. seen this movie too many times before, if this team looks nervous now what are they gonna be like come April/May? That brand of football (walking football) won’t win major trophies. We’ll be off top spot by next month. But but but it’s ok Arteta has brought the fans together again. 👏
walking football is a good description
👍
This is what happened last year, draws and losses and we lost the league. Maybe zubemendi shouldn’t have been taken off, maybe he would’ve stopped Cunha, we were very open down the middle, although he made a howler for their first goal. We need to get into the mentality that we are going to batter teams, not score then try and hold onto it. I don’t think they were the better team, just they had the luck of the draw with the refs decisions.
I am sure certain people only wake up and start commenting when we lose, which isn’t that often. YAWN
A poor poor game from our point of view
not a nice feeling losing and I do hope we don’t have to feel to often from now to the end of the season
We weren’t going to win it if we won today and we certainly not going to lose it but come on boys let’s not make a test of it.
Onwards and upwards
It was also a poor game against Forest and poor game against Liverpool, 2 points from 9 is hardly inspiring mate. We fail to take advantage when opposition slip up and fail when the pressure is on. Yeah we should have had a penalty and Dorgu goal should have been disallowed but we were still shockingly bad again.
No we weren’t until the mistake
Kevin
First half against pool we were really good bit we couldn’t pu them to bed and 2nd half they stepped it up and we’re good for a point
Forest we simply didn’t a d couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net
Todays game we go 1 nil up and buckle.
A sloppy first goal to let them back in
We fold after we pull it back 2 – 2 but credit where credit is due. They got the new managers bounce and score 2 super goals.
I hate that losing feeling and last time I felt that was against villa but we went tow to toe with them a d lost it in injury time
Thos game felt like a give a away and last time we conceded 3 goals at home … I honestly can’t remember
So do I mate losing to United doesn’t ruin my day it ruins my week but I’m not gonna sugar coat poor performances and they were no matter how you dress up. Liverpool have been dreadful all season and we didn’t even score once against them and everyone was beating forest and we show up and give them a point. We looked on top early in the game today, we score and like a lot of games this season the momentum switches to the opposition, why is that? We did it against Sunderland, also against villa and again today! There’s a mentality problem at this club and the buck stops at the manager.
However much we may love our team and Manager, for one reason or the other, we are simply overrated!! Period!!
We are indeed mate 👍
Can a side topping Champions League and Premier League going into February be over rated?
Maybe it’s the opposite? Until the side gets a PL and couple of other trophies over the line, it doesn’t quite believe in itself.
In the minds of these Arsenal lads, are they visiting a museum, or an exhibit. What tangible have they won that convinces themselves they are now one of histories exhibits?
Once you get across a line, and get a crown on your head, you become different. You are not really different until then.
Out of the sides who could be in this seasons title race, it was always going to be more nervy and difficult for this Arsenal Team and fans. Looking at the fixtures of the three in the race, we have a great chance.
If you demand your players and manager to be brave, you must be brave yourself, as a fan. Just keep singing them on till the seasons final whistle.
Just think, the concensus was that, apart from a couple of fans wanting Zubimendi rested, this was the starting eleven most of our fans wanted.
No Gyokeres, no Martinelli, Odegaard taken off, while the “handbrake” was taken off.
Despite us being top of the PL, it wasn’t good enough and the football we played needed to change.
After our third defeat of the season, having changed personnel and style, it suddenly seems that Arteta, by following the advice of certain fans, is the culprit and all those fans that wanted changes are up in arms once again!!
We lost to a squad that has been rejuvenated under their new manager and, in my opinion, the number of games we’ve played versus them, was so evident in our display.
It’s now the doom and gloom merchants time to come out of the woodwork and, boy, aren’t they enjoying it?
Our third defeat in all competitions and they are here, saying the exact same things as when we lost to Pool and Villa.
I wonder if manure would swap our season for theirs?
We’ve got to take the defeat full on and admit we lost to a better team on the day, move on and support the club.
😂😂
Sorry was not ment as a reply to you Ken ,but having read your post I’ll give you 😂😂😂😂
So you watched this game then DK?
You don’t think we lost to the better team on the day then?
Great to know your so positive mate, unlike the konstantine’s of our fanbase, long may it last 👍
😂😂
Yes Ken I watch PL football Obviously!
Regarding the CL ,massively gone down hill so have better things to do with my time .
Obviously lost to the better team ,as we lost!
As for your para , not sure I understood that 😂
Ken1945. here ,here,and, well said sir.the very first thing everybody must learn,regardless, if they are players,or, fans is how to lose.loss is part of any game . get over it guys. there are a lot of premier league clubs that would love to be where we are right now.
Ken1945
My view was the error that led to Utd scoring changed them. Emperor Augustus wrote above – they smelled blood and it changed what had been a very good display
I’m sorry that so many- Konstantin for starters as I’d almost forgotten about him – are unable to see beyond their default position.
My only concern was the response to Utd scoring from both the crowd and the players It took a while to get over that and the slow football returned for a while.
It seemed like the stuffing was knocked out of us SueP – both the players and the crowd.
Good to see konstantine back though, we’re sure to get an article in the coming days and all will be revealed as to why this is our third defeat in nearly thirty games this season – can’t wait for the detailed reasoning.
What I found confusing was the summmer signings on the bench
Eze ,Victor and Madeuke -200 million odds worth .
All Berta signings ?
Odegaard once again did his best disappearing act ,apparently he’s back to his best !🤔
Overall not a good day
But hasn’t the cry from the negative fans (unlike you and me DK of course) been that Gyokeres was a waste of money and needed dropping, Madueke was yet another chelsea cast off and Eze was a signing we made just to upset our noisy neighbours and we didn’t need him anyway.?!
So MA did what they wanted and know they’re moaning about it!!
Agree with you regarding Odegaard, but what Arsenal player was at his best today?
What !!!! 😂
Surely your related to David ,”you can’t be “or “can you ,maybe you are “?
Nah mate.
I’m just remembering what was said on JA about the three players you mentioned sitting on the bench.
Have to admit, I can’t remember exactly what you said about the three of them when we signed them, care to refresh my memory?
Did any Arsenal player put on his best display of the season by the way?
Fact is we are playing like headless chickens in the first half of the second leg. The fear of losing is seen in the players. Once again, we find it difficult to cope with the pressure. We are not playing like champions, and I fear we are not going to be champions this season. “Deja vu”.
Zubimendi on the bench, please.
Rinse and repeat! Where have their cojones gone??
Anyone noticed no home team won today? Seems to be a bad day in the office for home teams!!. How Arteta motivates his team now will be crucial. And resting all our players in midweek is needed.
The trouble is we have players who aren’t really firing. Eze always looked fantastic for Crystal Palace, I’m not sure what happened to him, maybe we need to look in the transfer market.
Arsenal’s new attacking players have contributed very little in this season. None of them have scored goals when it mattered against good opponents or important matches. This worrying as they have spent £150 k on those 3 players!
4 points clear at the top of the PL after losing to a rejuvenated Man Utd and the moo moos are out in force 🙄.
Konstantin. Your team is top of PL and CL. Invincibles-only supporter? How about supporting your team and manager when they need it?
First home loss. First warning. More to come except Arteta changes his tactics and play positive football. It’s really unacceptable to see players always want to walk the ball inside the net. Side ways and back passes are killing our game. Amen one of the fans that believe that it will be difficult for Arteta to win a major trophy with this tactics. Waiting for him to prove me wrong.
Really sad but hoping our key players get some rest during the week and we come back strong against Leeds with a win. No more slip ups. Our style of play is not sexy but I really hope we can go over the line this year.
It’s very very clear Arsenal won’t win Epl.
Zubimendi howlers. After his blunders he hid himself rather than trying to amend. Mentally too soft a player despite being a Spain international.