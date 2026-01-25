Man Utd stun Arsenal to extend Gunners winless streak

Manchester United claimed an impressive 3-2 victory against Arsenal this evening, extending the Gunners’ winless run in the Premier League. The result came at a damaging time for Arsenal, who entered the match on the back of consecutive league draws and were determined to return to winning ways.

Arsenal began the game with intensity and control, fully aware of the threat posed by Manchester United but confident in their own quality at the top of the standings. Their early dominance eventually told, as sustained pressure led to the opening goal, which arrived through a Lisandro Martínez own goal. It appeared to reward Arsenal’s positive start and set the tone for a strong home performance.

Momentum swings at the Emirates

That advantage was short-lived. Manchester United responded almost immediately after a costly error from Martin Zubimendi presented them with an opportunity, which Bryan Mbeumo converted. The quick equaliser shifted momentum and ensured the contest remained finely balanced heading into half-time at 1-1. It also underlined that this United side arrived with belief and intent.

After the interval, Arsenal were aware that they needed to raise their level to secure all three points. Instead, it was United who struck next, taking the lead through a well-taken effort from Patrick Dorgu. Arsenal struggled to match the energy and intensity of their opponents, a contrast that was noticeable as United benefited from not playing in midweek.

Late drama but no rescue

In the context of a title race, dropping points at home carries significant consequences, and Arsenal pushed hard for a response. Their persistence was rewarded late on when Mikel Merino found the equaliser, reigniting hopes of a comeback and lifting the atmosphere inside the stadium.

As Arsenal committed bodies forward in search of a winner, they left themselves exposed. Manchester United took advantage, catching them out on the break and scoring their third goal through Matheus Cunha. Despite late pressure, Arsenal were unable to find another equaliser and ultimately suffered a damaging 3 2 defeat.

The loss represents a setback in their league campaign and reinforces the fine margins involved at this stage of the season, where costly moments can quickly undo sustained periods of control.