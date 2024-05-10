Man Utd suffer two more injury setbacks ahead of Arsenal game

Arsenal may be encouraged by the injury reports coming out of Manchester United ahead of their meeting this weekend.

United has struggled with injuries for much of this season, but they were starting to get some of their top players back ahead of the game against the Gunners.

This match will be their toughest test before the end of the season as Arsenal is battling for the Premier League title and has been in superb form.

United wants to win and keep their European hopes alive, but their efforts might be hindered by their poor injury record.

The Red Devils have been without Mason Mount for much of this season, and the Daily Mail reveals that he has become the latest player to miss the game against Arsenal after suffering a new injury.

United was also hoping to welcome Luke Shaw back soon, but the report adds that he has now suffered a new setback.

Just Arsenal Opinion

These injuries are a big blow to United, but they do not mean their team’s ability to face us will be weakened.

We have to play the game and face them with a lot of respect regardless of who wears their shirt.

