Man Utd supremo latest comments a huge boost for Arsenal

Manchester United chief, Ed Woodward may have handed Arsenal a boost in their bid to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he admits that there won’t be big money signings this summer.

Arsenal has been struggling to keep hold of Aubameyang with United reportedly one of the teams looking to bring the Gabonese striker to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils remain one of the biggest clubs in the world and they will be one of the least affected by the coronavirus outbreak, however, Woodward has warned the fans to accept the reality that teams won’t have money to just throw around when the transfer window reopens.

Woodward said as quoted by the Sun: “Nobody should be under any illusions about the scale of challenge facing everyone in football and it may not be ‘business as usual’ for any clubs, including ourselves, in the transfer market this summer.

“As ever our priority is the success of team, but we need visibility of the impact across the whole industry, including timings of the transfer window, and the wider financial picture, before we can talk about a return to normality.

“On this basis, I cannot help feeling that speculation around transfers of individual players for hundreds of millions of pounds this summer seems to ignore the realities that face the sport.”

This will come as a major boost to Arsenal. Aubameyang could have looked for a move away when this season ends, but his suitors might struggle to meet his wage demand or even pay him as much as Arsenal would after paying a transfer fee.

Hopefully, this will help persuade him to sign an extension to his Arsenal contract.