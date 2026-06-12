Man Utd the latest club to join Arsenal in race for La Liga star

Dani Olmo could play in the Premier League next season as more clubs join Arsenal in the race to lure the Barcelona star to England during this transfer window.

Olmo has been one of the finest attackers in world football over the last few seasons, and Arsenal want to add him to their squad as they look to further strengthen their attacking options.

The Gunners believe the Spaniard would suit their system, but in recent weeks Chelsea have also entered the race for his signature.

Premier League interest intensifies

The Blues view him as a top-quality addition who could improve their squad as Xabi Alonso arrives to take charge ahead of next season. Olmo himself has previously insisted he is happy at Barcelona, but circumstances in football can change quickly, and his future remains open amid growing interest from England.

Manchester United join the race

Olmo has now attracted further attention from the Premier League, with Fichajes reporting that Manchester United are the latest club to show interest in signing him. The Red Devils will be determined not to lose out to their domestic rivals if a transfer battle develops.

Barcelona are keen to retain the player, but continued interest from England could force a difficult decision. Much may ultimately depend on the level of offers submitted by the interested Premier League clubs, as well as whether Olmo becomes open to a move away from La Liga.

If the situation develops further, the race for his signature could become one of the more competitive transfer stories of the window.

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