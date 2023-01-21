Man Utd told which Arsenal player they should fear the most

Arsenal faces Manchester United in an important Premier League game this weekend as both clubs bid to end the season with the league title.

Some fine form in recent weeks has helped United move up on the league table, while Arsenal has been league leaders for much of the term.

The Gunners’ form has been helped by the performance of some key men at the Emirates, with the likes of Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka earning praise every other weekend. Still, Talk Sport believes the player United should worry about the most is Granit Xhaka.

The Swiss midfielder has been given new freedom by Mikel Arteta and now plays in a box-to-box role at the Emirates.

This means he is able to effectively make contributions at both ends of the field for the Gunners.

The report insists it is the former Borussia Monchengladbach man who United must worry about.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Like most Arsenal players, Xhaka is having a very good season in the Premier League for the Gunners and the midfielder will be pivotal to our success at the weekend.

If United wants to target an Arsenal player to stop our game from flowing freely, Xhaka is one, but we have other influential men in the team as well.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about the arrival of Leandro Trossard and the rivalry with Man United…

*****NEW***** WATCH – Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conference AND Mikel Arteta’s pre- Man United press conference on our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids