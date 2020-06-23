Man Utd urged to hijack Arsenal move for La Liga midfielder by former Red Devil

Arsenal’s summer will be an interesting one as fans keep their fingers crossed waiting to see the players that Mikel Arteta will sign in his first major transfer window.

One player who has been linked with a move to Arsenal is Thomas Partey (The Sun), but Arsenal isn’t the only team looking to sign him and Louis Saha has urged his former team, Manchester United, to land the Ghanaian.

Mikel Arteta will look to revamp his team in the summer and Partey would be one of the best additions he can make to his struggling side.

Saha thinks so as well as he hailed the Ghanaian and compared him to Liverpool’s Fabinho.

He claimed that Fabinho has made Liverpool a better side and his performances have given their forwards the confidence to attack knowing that there is protection for their defence.

The Frenchman claimed that his former side needs a presence in their midfield like Partey even though they have some top players in their ranks now.

“[Partey’s] a top player,” Saha told compare.bet as quoted by the Express.

“He’s a defensive presence and a tremendous prospect.

“Whether he can make an impact right away remains to be seen, as we have McTominay, Fred and Matic.

“However, we have seen the impact that someone like Fabinho has had on Liverpool.

“He has mastered that position. Fabinho has improved the players around him.

“This guy is a rock, he defends in such a way that allows the Liverpool frontline to play their game knowing he’s protecting the defence.

“Perhaps a Fabinho-like player is already at United, but if not, then we need to find someone, whether that’s Thomas Partey or anyone else.”