Man Utd wants to beat Arsenal to Premier League midfielder

Amadou Onana is set to spark a transfer battle between Arsenal and Manchester United at the end of this season.

The Everton midfielder has been a revelation in the Premier League this season, even though he joined the Toffees in the summer.

The Merseyside club is now battling to keep him in their squad for another term and they know he is off at the end of the campaign if they are relegated.

Arsenal likes his combative style of play as a box-to-box midfielder and the Gunners are eager for him to join up with their squad.

However, Football Insider reveals they will have to see off competition from Manchester United to add him to their squad.

The Red Devils also need a new midfielder and see Onana as one player that can improve their options and make their other midfielders perform better.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Onana is a superb midfielder and a joy to watch when you see him play, which makes him a player we should add to our squad if we can.

The Belgian will get better and if we let Manchester United win the race, we might regret the decision when we watch him thrive for the Red Devils.

