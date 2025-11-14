Man Utd wants to beat Arsenal to sign top Premier League attacker

Arsenal are among the clubs showing strong interest in Antoine Semenyo as the Ghanaian attacker continues to excel for Bournemouth. His performances last season established him as one of the finest attackers in the Premier League, and the Gunners monitored him closely alongside several other forwards. Although many expected Arsenal to make an approach during the summer, they ultimately prioritised other signings, a decision that allowed Bournemouth to retain a player who has since grown even more influential.

The south coast side will feel fortunate that they kept hold of him, particularly as a number of their top players departed the club during the same period. Semenyo has elevated his level again this season, displaying the power, energy and directness that have made him one of Bournemouth’s most important performers. With such progress, it now appears increasingly likely that he may attract significant transfer attention in the near future.

Arsenal’s Interest and the Growing Competition

Liverpool has tracked him previously, and the number of interested clubs has continued to rise. According to Football Talk, Arsenal now face serious competition from Manchester United for his signature. The report states that the Red Devils are working to rebuild their squad as they aim to re-establish themselves as one of the leading sides in the Premier League. They view Semenyo as a strong fit for Ruben Amorim’s system, recognising the qualities he offers both on and off the ball.

With this in mind, Manchester United are expected to challenge Arsenal should an opportunity arise to secure the attacker. The competition between the clubs reflects Semenyo’s increasing value, driven by his consistency, his athletic attributes and his ability to influence matches in the final third. His style of play has made him an attractive option for teams seeking a dynamic presence in advanced areas.

Arsenal’s Position in the Race

Despite the growing interest, Arsenal remain well-positioned in the race for his signature. They are performing at a higher level than many of their rivals during the current campaign and may be able to use that advantage in any discussions. Should Arsenal finish the season as champions of England or Europe, they would be in a particularly strong position to convince Semenyo that the Emirates is the ideal destination for his next step.

The coming months will therefore be crucial, both for Semenyo’s development at Bournemouth and for the clubs hoping to secure his services.

