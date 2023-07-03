Man Utd wants to hijack Arsenal’s £85million move for La Liga star

Manchester United has entered the race alongside Arsenal to sign Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni, as both clubs vie for the French midfielder’s services.
Tchouameni considered one of the most talented young players in Europe, currently plays for one of the world’s biggest clubs. Despite this, Arsenal has expressed interest in acquiring him for their squad.
The Gunners view Tchouameni as a player who can significantly enhance their team and are prepared to make an ambitious move for him. However, the midfielder comes with a hefty price tag of £85 million.
While Arsenal is willing to spend big to secure Declan Rice, some fans may not consider the fee for Tchouameni as an obstacle. Nevertheless, according to a report from The Sun, Manchester United has also expressed interest in the Frenchman.
As part of their squad rebuilding efforts, the Red Devils believe Tchouameni could be their next exceptional signing from Real Madrid, following in the footsteps of Casemiro.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We and United are two top English clubs that can tempt the player, but spending that much on another midfielder does not make sense.
Before we add him to our group, we need to offload some players and we will need to sell about three to four players to raise that amount for Tchouameni.
Having him in our squad is exciting to think about, but now is not the right time to pull off the transfer.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Pie in the sky regarding Tchouameni if we or any other team in England could pull that off then I would sit down and STFU for the up coming season ,would be an absolute sensational signing if anyone could pull that off ,will not happen though as Madrid are building the foundations of the best midfield in world football and he is definitely part of it
Same
Unless there really is a stumbling block agreeing the Rice deal and we’re hedging our bets by having a back up? Sounds silly I know but sillier things have happened!
If Tchouameni is available we should pull all stops to sign him.
Arsenal should insist on favourable payment terms regarding the Rice deal. West Ham are obviously day dreaming with their demands. I don’t know what makes them feel Arsenal is in a weak position. It’s just a pity for the player if he has set his mind on making the move. There is always an alternative. With player sales and favourable payment plans we should be able to sign both players. But we will need to sell and loan players we don’t need this season for fees.
Second place finish and champions league qualification, arsenal have a little financial muscle that wasn’t there before.
Tchouameni will be a very good Partey replacement. We must sign him if his club is willing to sell. Regardless of what we have done so far in the market, if he is available we must sign him up to solidify the defensive side of our midfield.