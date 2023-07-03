Man Utd wants to hijack Arsenal’s £85million move for La Liga star

Manchester United has entered the race alongside Arsenal to sign Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni, as both clubs vie for the French midfielder’s services.

Tchouameni considered one of the most talented young players in Europe, currently plays for one of the world’s biggest clubs. Despite this, Arsenal has expressed interest in acquiring him for their squad.

The Gunners view Tchouameni as a player who can significantly enhance their team and are prepared to make an ambitious move for him. However, the midfielder comes with a hefty price tag of £85 million.

While Arsenal is willing to spend big to secure Declan Rice, some fans may not consider the fee for Tchouameni as an obstacle. Nevertheless, according to a report from The Sun, Manchester United has also expressed interest in the Frenchman.

As part of their squad rebuilding efforts, the Red Devils believe Tchouameni could be their next exceptional signing from Real Madrid, following in the footsteps of Casemiro.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We and United are two top English clubs that can tempt the player, but spending that much on another midfielder does not make sense.

Before we add him to our group, we need to offload some players and we will need to sell about three to four players to raise that amount for Tchouameni.

Having him in our squad is exciting to think about, but now is not the right time to pull off the transfer.

