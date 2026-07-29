Man Utd will challenge Arsenal for top La Liga star

Eduardo Camavinga could be allowed to leave Real Madrid this summer, which would provide a boost to Arsenal as the Gunners have long been interested in signing the French midfielder.

Arsenal continues to assess some midfield options as it looks to strengthen the squad before the transfer window closes. Camavinga has consistently been regarded as one of the club’s preferred targets because of his versatility, quality and potential to improve the team.

Arsenal face competition for Camavinga

The Gunners believe reinforcing their midfield is one of their priorities this summer and have been working on several possible deals. They have been in talks with Newcastle United over a move for Bruno Guimaraes in recent weeks and could now have another high-profile option to consider.

However, Fichajes says Manchester United has entered the race for Camavinga and is now looking to bring him to Old Trafford during this transfer window. The report adds that the Red Devils have moved ahead of Arsenal by stepping up their interest in the midfielder.

Camavinga is regarded as one of the most important players currently available on the market following Real Madrid’s reported willingness to let him leave. His availability has naturally attracted interest from clubs looking to strengthen ahead of the new season.

Manchester United increase their interest

Manchester United is reportedly pushing harder to complete a deal, placing additional pressure on Arsenal if the Gunners remain determined to sign the French international. Any transfer would likely depend on which club can present the most convincing sporting project.

Camavinga could also be open to a move to England, particularly if Jose Mourinho does not guarantee him regular playing time should he remain at Real Madrid. The midfielder will want to continue playing consistently as he looks to maintain his development at the highest level.

Arsenal will therefore need to move quickly if it wants to avoid losing another transfer target to a Premier League rival. With United intensifying its pursuit, the battle for Camavinga’s signature could become one of the most closely watched stories of the transfer window.

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