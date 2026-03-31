Man Utd will go all out to beat Arsenal to sign Premier League midfielder

Elliot Anderson is attracting significant interest ahead of the summer transfer window, and he could leave Nottingham Forest at the end of the season, even if the club avoids relegation. The midfielder has emerged as one of the most promising talents in English football, earning recognition for his performances and his growing influence in midfield roles.

Anderson has also been involved with the England national football team, where he has formed a partnership with Declan Rice. His displays at both club and international level have increased his appeal, with several top Premier League sides identifying him as a player capable of strengthening their squads. Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring his situation as they seek to add quality to their midfield options.

Interest from Top Clubs

Arsenal have been linked with midfield reinforcements, including Sandro Tonali, but Anderson has emerged as a viable alternative. His versatility and consistency have made him a target for multiple clubs, all of whom believe he can make an immediate impact. The competition for his signature is expected to be intense, reflecting his growing reputation within the league.

Manchester United’s Position

As reported by The Sun, Manchester United has made Anderson a priority target and is prepared to compete strongly to secure his services. The report suggests they are willing to go all out to win the race, directly challenging Arsenal in the process.

While Arsenal have been in stronger form, Anderson could face greater competition for places at the Emirates. In contrast, a move to United may offer a clearer pathway into the starting line-up, with the possibility of replacing Casemiro in midfield. This factor could prove decisive in shaping his decision, potentially giving United an advantage in negotiations.

Ultimately, Anderson’s future will depend on which club can offer the best balance of opportunity and ambition, as interest in his signature continues to grow.