Man Utd will pose a threat to Arsenal’s bid to sign long-term target

Manchester United will become Arsenal’s main competitor for the signature of Alexander Isak.

The Swede has been a target of the Gunners for a long time now, and he could move to London in the summer.

Arsenal was impressed by his performance at Euro 2020, and he has continued to do well for Real Sociedad.

With the Gunners possibly losing Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah at the end of this season, Isak will almost certainly be one of the incomings at the Emirates.

However, the Daily Mail claims he has also become a priority signing for Manchester United.

They have one of the biggest squads in England, but the report says they see him as a replacement for the ageing duo, Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Isak has been one of the finest strikers in Europe in the last few seasons, and he is still just 22.

The Swede is at the perfect age to fit into Mikel Arteta’s current rebuild at the Emirates.

Adding him to our squad will ensure we have at least one quality frontman to score the chances created by the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard.

