Man Utd’s rejected bid gives a clue what Rice may cost Arsenal

Arsenal is reportedly planning a summer assault for Declan Rice to bolster their midfield after the Englishman rejected West Ham’s latest contract offer.

The Irons believe the World Cup star will leave them in the summer and are now prepared to offload him when this season ends.

Rice is on the shopping list of many English clubs, but Arsenal seems to be one of his serious suitors and the Gunners must be prepared to pay a huge fee.

After David Moyes boasted that the midfielder will break the British transfer record when he leaves, a report in The Sun says Manchester United had an offer worth £100m rejected in the summer.

This means Arsenal should be prepared to pay around £120m to get the former Chelsea trainee at the end of the season.

Rice is a fine midfielder and probably much better than Moises Caicedo, whom we wanted in the last transfer window.

Brighton wanted £80m to sell the youngster, so West Ham will demand significantly more before releasing Rice to us.

The transfer market for English players is one of the most overrated in the world and we must splash the cash if we are serious about competing in it.

Tags declan rice

  1. Wow, IMHO pass on Rice for that transfer fee. For that we could get Onana and another midfielder to solidify both positions.

    Rice is a good player, but not 120 million fee good player with 1 year left on his contract.

    We didn’t get mugged over Mudryk or Caicedo, so please don’t get mugged over Rice is this rumored fee is true.

