Arsenal is reportedly interested in signing Joshua Zirkzee for their squad, impressed by his fine season with Bologna in Serie A. Zirkzee has been a valuable attacker, contributing significantly to Bologna’s performances in the Italian top flight, potentially helping them secure a place in European competitions.

Arsenal is keen on adding more goals to their team and has been monitoring Zirkzee closely. While they are eager to strengthen their squad, any potential move may have to wait until the end of the season.

The Gunners hope to secure Zirkzee’s signature for around 50 million euros, but Sport Witness suggests they may need to be prepared to pay a higher fee, possibly around 80 million euros. This figure is influenced by Manchester United’s similar expenditure on Rasmus Hjolund, who, according to the report, has not performed better than Zirkzee.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The transfer market is inflated now, so Bologna knows they can make a huge fee from selling their attacker.

If we have a cheaper alternative that can deliver the same level of performance, we can use them, otherwise, we have to bring out the cash to buy Zirkzee.

