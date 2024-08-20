Manager admits Arsenal-bound player is irreplaceable in his squad

Mikel Merino’s potential move to Arsenal is already creating challenges for Real Sociedad, with their manager admitting the midfielder is irreplaceable.

Merino has agreed to join Arsenal, and the Gunners remain in negotiations with his current club to finalise the transfer.

Since returning from holiday after winning Euro 2024, Merino has been notably absent from Sociedad’s plans for the new season.

He missed their pre-season games and was not involved in their opening league fixture.

This absence signals his impending departure from the Spanish club, with Arsenal being the only team he has agreed to join.

Despite Merino’s desire to move to the Emirates, Sociedad is still playing hardball in negotiations and is unlikely to make the transfer easy for Arsenal.

Following their 2-1 home loss to Rayo Vallecano, Sociedad’s manager commented on the situation, acknowledging the difficulty of replacing such a key player.

Imanol Alguacil said, as relayed by Noticias de Gipuzkoa:

“It is clear that there are no two players like Le Normand and Merino, and Real will not be able to replace those players with the same level.

“And I won’t even tell you if Zubimendi had left. There’s a reason Arsenal want Merino and Liverpool were willing to pay Zubimendi’s clause.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

His manager’s confession is yet another reason why we have to sign Merino. He is a quality player whose absence is already being felt at his present club.

