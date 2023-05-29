Manager admits Arsenal target could leave in the summer

Arsenal’s pursuit of Moises Caicedo has received a boost as Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi has acknowledged that the midfielder could depart at the end of the season. Brighton boasts several talented players in their squad, and it is expected that some of them will seek new opportunities once the current campaign concludes.

Arsenal had expressed interest in signing Caicedo earlier this year and made efforts to secure the deal, but Brighton refused to let him go, resulting in him staying with the club for the remainder of the season. However, it appears that Brighton’s stance may change during the summer transfer window, and they have now seemingly accepted that they won’t be able to retain the services of the Ecuadorian midfielder.

Alexis Mac Allister is another Brighton player who is likely to seek a move at the end of the season, and De Zerbi has admitted that both Caicedo and Mac Allister may leave the club. This acknowledgement further strengthens Arsenal’s chances of potentially acquiring Caicedo’s signature.

He said via Standard Sport:

“I think that can be the last game of Alexis and Moises, I’m really sorry. They are two great people and two great players.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is the boost we needed to move for Caicedo again. The midfielder continued to do well after being denied a chance to join us in the winter and we expect him to thrive if he moves to the Emirates.

