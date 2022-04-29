Manager admits Arsenal’s target could leave in the summer

Arsenal has drawn up their list of targets for the summer transfer window as they hope to make the top four by the end of the campaign.

Their transfer budget will probably depend on the European competition they qualify for, and it will also affect the calibre of players they will sign.

Reports have linked several stars with a move to the Emirates, and one of them is Ruben Neves.

The Wolves midfielder has been doing amazingly well for the Midlands outfit since he joined them in 2017. Arsenal and other top clubs have noticed his performances.

The midfielder would be a great addition to the current Gunners squad, and his manager seems to know he is leaving at the end of this season.

Speaking about his future recently, Bruno Lage admitted via The Daily Mail: ‘In these days we need to be ready for everything, especially a club like Wolves.

‘I’ve said before that the value of players like Ruben is £100million or above.

We need to be aware of everything. We cannot lose a big opportunity.

‘Anything can happen, not just with Ruben, and if we want to improve our squad we have to have players on our radar – the best guys at the best price.

‘My chairman and sporting director already know what we need if something happens in any position.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

£100million is a very unrealistic valuation of the 25-year-old, but Lage’s comments are an encouragement and shows he could change clubs in the summer.

If Mohamed Elneny is leaving the Emirates, then Neves is one of the best players we can sign to replace the Egyptian midfielder.