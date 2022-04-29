Manager admits Arsenal’s target could leave in the summer

Arsenal has drawn up their list of targets for the summer transfer window as they hope to make the top four by the end of the campaign.
Their transfer budget will probably depend on the European competition they qualify for, and it will also affect the calibre of players they will sign.
Reports have linked several stars with a move to the Emirates, and one of them is Ruben Neves.
The Wolves midfielder has been doing amazingly well for the Midlands outfit since he joined them in 2017. Arsenal and other top clubs have noticed his performances.
The midfielder would be a great addition to the current Gunners squad, and his manager seems to know he is leaving at the end of this season.
Speaking about his future recently, Bruno Lage admitted via The Daily Mail: ‘In these days we need to be ready for everything, especially a club like Wolves.
‘I’ve said before that the value of players like Ruben is £100million or above.
We need to be aware of everything. We cannot lose a big opportunity.
‘Anything can happen, not just with Ruben, and if we want to improve our squad we have to have players on our radar – the best guys at the best price.
‘My chairman and sporting director already know what we need if something happens in any position.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
£100million is a very unrealistic valuation of the 25-year-old, but Lage’s comments are an encouragement and shows he could change clubs in the summer.
If Mohamed Elneny is leaving the Emirates, then Neves is one of the best players we can sign to replace the Egyptian midfielder.
£100 million! No way!
He also would not come to be cover for Partey or Xhaka but Elneny is happy being back up, and a very good back up he has been, so it’s a big fat NO on Neves.
Biggest fraud i’ve ever seen,Can you imagine!! What the hell does he do extraordinarily that we’ve never witnessed that they are demanding such a fee,tielemans is available at a way cheaper price and grillitsch is available for free so let’s get both or either of them.
After seeing how easily Brighton picked our pockets last year, (50M for the Ben White steal), Wolves are now on the prowl….to do the same. If Ruben Neves is really worth 100M, then Starbwoy Saka is worth 200M. That said, Ruben Neves would, for sure, add steel and creativity to our midfield.
This long running Neves rumour will amount, IMO, to nothing.
I predict he will NOT come to us. Though I do believe MA has and possibly still does show interest in him, when push comes to shove I think he is no more than a decent, just decent ,not top class Prem midfielder, who has sometimes though far from always stood out at a moderate club like Wolves.
All managers who know their players want out will of course talk up the price in an effort to get every penny when sold,so I do not blame LAGE for doing what many managers do.
But even so, Neves will be far overpriced. BEARING IN MIND WE NEED NOT ONE BUT TWO STRIKERS, I just cannot ever see us paying anywhere near £35-£40mill for a merely decent player, when we need TOP CLASS midfielders.
THAT is why I confidently predict Neves will NOT BE COMING TO US.
I ALSO HOPE NOT!