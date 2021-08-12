Manager admits “big club” Arsenal can lure his midfielder

Brendan Rodgers has admitted that James Maddison might be tempted to join Arsenal as big clubs always have a pulling power for footballers.

Maddison has been linked with a move to the Emirates in this transfer window as Arsenal looks to add new attacking midfielders to their squad.

The Gunners remain in the market for a replacement for Martin Odegaard, who now looks unlikely to return to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta likes Maddison who has been one reason Leicester has consistently challenged for the top four places in the Premier League recently.

The Foxes are difficult to do business with and have performed better than Arsenal over the last two seasons.

They won the last editions of the FA Cup and Community Shield and look to be making good progress under Rodgers.

Players might struggle to leave them for an Arsenal side that is battling with mid-table mediocrity at the moment.

However, the former Liverpool manager knows that when a traditional top club comes for a player, it’s hard for them to say no.

“It’s about having a sense of realism, knowing that at some point it will happen,” Rodgers told Sky Sports.

“I think at this moment in time, Leicester City is a very attractive place to be. If you want to develop as a player, work in world-class training facilities and be a part of a real community club with a family feel, then this is a great place for you.

“But having been at so-called big clubs, I also understand what the draw of them can be for a player. For us, it’s just about developing this football club.”