Manager admits “big club” Arsenal can lure his midfielder

Brendan Rodgers has admitted that James Maddison might be tempted to join Arsenal as big clubs always have a pulling power for footballers.
Maddison has been linked with a move to the Emirates in this transfer window as Arsenal looks to add new attacking midfielders to their squad.
The Gunners remain in the market for a replacement for Martin Odegaard, who now looks unlikely to return to the Emirates.
Mikel Arteta likes Maddison who has been one reason Leicester has consistently challenged for the top four places in the Premier League recently.
The Foxes are difficult to do business with and have performed better than Arsenal over the last two seasons.
They won the last editions of the FA Cup and Community Shield and look to be making good progress under Rodgers.
Players might struggle to leave them for an Arsenal side that is battling with mid-table mediocrity at the moment.
However, the former Liverpool manager knows that when a traditional top club comes for a player, it’s hard for them to say no.
“It’s about having a sense of realism, knowing that at some point it will happen,” Rodgers told Sky Sports.
“I think at this moment in time, Leicester City is a very attractive place to be. If you want to develop as a player, work in world-class training facilities and be a part of a real community club with a family feel, then this is a great place for you.
“But having been at so-called big clubs, I also understand what the draw of them can be for a player. For us, it’s just about developing this football club.”
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
He’s just being courteous. We might be big club, but not relevant anymore.
We need what Pool did by hiring Klopp.
Not a damn rookie. You know, far as experince goes, I’m actually not far behind Arteta experience-wise. I also was a second coach, just for youth teams. Maybe I should apply after he’s sacked?
Spot on
OT.. Joe Willock said his goodbyes this afternoon to team-mates and staff at London Colney before leaving to complete his move to Newcastle.
(Charles Watts)
As for Maddison, I can’t see it happening. With cash playing a huge factor, as always! Odegaard is a cheaper option.. I think he’ll return (sorry Dan kit 😄)
Just saw the willock tweet sue ,GL to him I know most won’t agree on his sale but for me it’s the right I’ve aslong as the cash is going towards what we need and not offsetting the 3 signings we made before .
Wouldn’t surprise me if we get Odegaard as sky are reporting we will be front of the queue as Arteta was impressed with his loan spell here 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔.
Maddison would be my choice out of the names mentioned but there are better and cheaper options,Fekir would be my top transfer but I’m not a manager so my opinion counts for sH1t .
TBF sue I’ve been grumpy all summer with this club (good reason )but signing Odegaard will tip me over the edge 😂
I agree with you, Dan, his sale makes sense. As for the money, god only knows where it’ll end up – last hour of the window and all will be revealed!! 😂
Not entirely sure who I’d like to see join us, Dan. Fekir’s quality.. Maddison is good, just something about him I don’t like 😂
Preseason hasn’t been great.. but it all comes down to tomorrow! If we fail to grab all 3 points, I’ll avoid the Arsenal blogosphere for at least a week haha!
He would be a great addition….Lets see
Guys i dnt want to be the prophet of doom but what happens when we lose leno & ESR to injury?
Runarrson and Willian of course 💩🙈💩🙈💩🙈