Manager admits he wants to keep Arsenal loanee

Birmingham City manager John Eustace has been impressed by the performance of on-loan Arsenal man Austin Trusty as he shines for his side.

Arsenal sent the American to the Midlands club for the rest of this season so that he can continue developing well and the defender has been in superb form.

The 24-year-old has already played more than 25 league games for them already, as he proves too important to be dropped.

He has incredible fitness and also delivers when on the pitch, which has made him a fan favourite and Eustace admits everyone at Saint Andrew’s wants him to stay.

He said via the Birmingham Mail:

“I would love him at the football club going forward. I think everyone connected to Birmingham City would love him to be part of the football club but we also respect he is an Arsenal player, a very good player but it’s something we can hopefully push at the end of the season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We signed Trusty because we knew he was a talented boy and his performance in the Championship should hardly surprise us.

The defender will hope he is doing enough to earn a place on our team in the next campaign when he eventually returns from the loan spell.

At 24, he might ask to be sold if we do not give him the playing chances he wants.

