Manager admits that Arsenal target has requested exit

Ralf Rangnick has admitted that Anthony Martial has made his intention to leave Manchester United clear, with Arsenal amongst those linked with his signature.

The winger has struggled for playing time in the last 12 months, with him struggling to find form in recent years, and a move seems the best option for all involved.

The new United boss has hinted that would only allow him to leave it works for the club however, and I’m struggling to believe that they would block his departure at present.

Ralf Rangnick clarified on Anthony Martial plans to leave Man Utd: "I understand him but it should not only be in the interest of the player, it should also be in the interest of the club" 🔴 #MUFC Sevilla are among clubs interested – Martial salary's still considered an issue. pic.twitter.com/S8BlUzUIh1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2021

Arsenal have been linked with a move for his signature, although Gabriel Agbonlahor made clear to the Football Insider that they would be better off looking elsewhere, and the strongest reports at present do seem to point towards a move to Seville.

I can’t help but agree with Agbonlahor. Martial definitely has some talent in there, but he definitely isn’t what we need right now, nor does he have the consistency in front of goal that we have been lacking this term.

We have enough wide forwards at present, but what we are lacking is someone who can take the CF role by the scruff and make it their own.

Do you believe Martial would improve our first-team? Could he relish playing alongside our current crop of young and exciting stars?

Patrick

