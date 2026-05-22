Manager aims a dig at Spurs over one signing while congratulating Arsenal

Oliver Glasner has appeared to aim a subtle dig at Tottenham Hotspur after Eberechi Eze rejected a move to Spurs in favour of joining Arsenal, where he has already enjoyed major success by helping the club secure the Premier League title.

Eze had been widely expected to leave Crystal Palace at the end of last season, although Arsenal were initially focused on strengthening other areas of their squad before eventually moving for the midfielder during the transfer window.

Arsenal Beat Spurs To Eze

That delay reportedly allowed Tottenham to pursue the England international, with manager Thomas Frank believed to have identified Eze as his preferred option in the number 10 role. Reports suggested the player had agreed to join Spurs if Arsenal did not formalise their interest in signing him.

However, Eze also made it clear that Arsenal remained his preferred destination if the club decided to pursue a deal. The Gunners eventually acted, completing the signing and adding another high-profile player to their squad ahead of the campaign.

Glasner Praises Arsenal Move

The move has proven successful for both player and club, with Eze playing an important role during a campaign that has already delivered the Premier League title for Arsenal. The midfielder could still end the season with further silverware if the club also triumph in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Tottenham face an uncertain conclusion to their own season, with concerns remaining over their league position heading into the final day of the campaign.

According to the Metro, Glasner praised Arsenal’s achievement while also highlighting Eze’s decision to join the Gunners. He said: “‘First of all, I want to congratulate Arsenal, Mikel Arteta, his players, staff, for a huge achievement of winning the title after 22 years, it’s a fantastic job they have done.

‘Also a special congrats to Eberechi, I think he’s taken the right decision to go to Arsenal and not to another club.’”