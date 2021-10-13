Manager Arteta’s previous comments on target emerge to add fuel to speculation

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has previously hailed Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as ‘terrific’, and ‘one of the best talents’ that could achieve anything he wants.

The Gunners have been linked with a potential move to bring the Ox back from Anfield in the coming window, with an initial loan deal mooted, with him having failed to hold onto a regular role in the first-team of late.

The former Southampton academy product spent six years at the Emirates Stadium before quitting to join Jurgen Klopp’s side, where he gone onto win the Champions League and the Premier League, but injuries has hampered him from showing his full ability in long spells.

With less than two years remaining on his contract on Merseyside, and exit is now being rumoured, and a return to north London appears to be a possibility, and manager Mikel Arteta would likely enjoy the chance to work with his former team-mate who he is quoted to have praised heavily in previous years.

“[The goal was] unbelievable, but Alex can do that every week if he wants to,” Arteta told the Arsenal Player back in 2015(via HITC). “He’s a terrific player, one of the best talents I’ve seen, and he’s got the world open for what he wants to do. It’s up to him.”

Could the Ox be a clever addition to our current squad options?

