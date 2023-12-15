Manager brands Arsenal star “incredible” after managing him on loan

Former Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has discussed his time with Emile Smith Rowe at the club.

Smith Rowe was sent out on loan to at least two different clubs before he got his big break into the Arsenal first team under Mikel Arteta.

The midfielder was on loan at Huddersfield in 2020 and was one of their best players in a short spell.

Since he started at the Hale End Academy, Smith Rowe has always stood out for Arsenal, and the midfielder impressed Cowley in their short time together at Huddersfield.

The coach tells Hawksbee and Jacobs Daily:

“For Nicky and I, it’s always a privilege to have players like this. I remember we had Emile Smith Rowe and his first day in training we had a relegation battle at Huddersfield and he trained and he lit the place up. He was such a quiet and introverted boy, but what an incredible talent, his ability to find space, one touch, he was an incredible talent, these players even though they lack experience, they actually teach you the game, you learn so much from watching them.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have always known that Smith Rowe is an incredible talent, and the only reason he is not doing big things for Arsenal now is because of injuries.

The Gunners have been hoping he would overcome the many injury problems he has suffered recently and become one of its key players as his talents suggest he can become.

