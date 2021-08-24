Manager claims Arsenal never enquired about his player despite all the rumours

Brendan Rodgers has reiterated that no club made an enquiry or a bid for James Maddison this summer, despite reported interest from Arsenal.

The English midfielder has been on the radar of the Gunners and he is one player that Mikel Arteta likes.

The former Norwich star has been developing well at Leicester and has won the FA Cup and the Community Shield with them in the past year.

Arsenal was desperate to sign a creative midfielder in this transfer window and he was one of their targets.

Their number one target was Martin Odegaard, but as it appeared as though they may not get the Norwegian, they considered a move for Maddison.

There were widespread reports that the Gunners were closing in on making him a member of their squad. However, it was called paper talk by Rodgers who insisted that no club came to them with an offer for his signature.

‘There have been things this year around James, it was all paper talk, gossip, because there was never an enquiry, never a bid,’ Rodgers said as quoted by The Daily Mail.

Arsenal eventually landed Odegaard and Mikel Arteta will hope that the Norwegian will become the midfield superstar that he expects him to be.