Manager claims Arsenal never enquired about his player despite all the rumours

Brendan Rodgers has reiterated that no club made an enquiry or a bid for James Maddison this summer, despite reported interest from Arsenal.
The English midfielder has been on the radar of the Gunners and he is one player that Mikel Arteta likes.
The former Norwich star has been developing well at Leicester and has won the FA Cup and the Community Shield with them in the past year.
Arsenal was desperate to sign a creative midfielder in this transfer window and he was one of their targets.
Their number one target was Martin Odegaard, but as it appeared as though they may not get the Norwegian, they considered a move for Maddison.
There were widespread reports that the Gunners were closing in on making him a member of their squad. However, it was called paper talk by Rodgers who insisted that no club came to them with an offer for his signature.
‘There have been things this year around James, it was all paper talk, gossip, because there was never an enquiry, never a bid,’ Rodgers said as quoted by The Daily Mail.
Arsenal eventually landed Odegaard and Mikel Arteta will hope that the Norwegian will become the midfield superstar that he expects him to be.
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
I personally don’t want to believe Rodgers. But with the clowns running Arsenal football club, what he says is not impossible
Odegaard was always Artetas first choice. BTW looks like Nketiah is leaving for CP, would have liked to give him one more chance of a season, since both Laca and Auba are not firing on all cylinders. Anyway Nketiah will be under the guidance of our legend Vierra at CP so best of luck to him if and when he goes.
I’m not too sure CP offered 10M but Arsenal want closer to 20M which I think is ridiculous,he will not sign a new contract and will lose him for free.
BTW, the Telegraph latest report says:
1. Arsenal ready to listen for offers for Aubameyang.
2. Arsenal preparing a bid for Athletico Madrid full back Trippier.
Auba leaving?
Doesn’t surprise me. Edu/Arteta are a shambles. They have bought poorly and the first team has hardly changed and we are stuck with Xhaka. Shambolic.
The way Aubameyang is playing, I don’t think falls at MA’s door – neither does the fact that some fans believe everything that they read in the papers / media.
Unless it’s official, it’s all just make believe and BS – remember it was 100% certain that Xhaka was leaving and Kolasinac would never feature in the first team squad again?
I think the media’s motto should be “speculate to accumulate gullible fans” and they do it very successfully.
Spot on Ken.Like Leicester, we have been badly hit by injuries, but having watched JM last night,he does not seem the same player he was prior to his lengthy absence last season and certainly not worth the 50m suggested in certain quarters.
FAIR ENOUGH Ken but you must recognise that we fans don’t know really know wht is going on inside the club. OUR CLUB btw!
No wonder we gullible fans are confused by all the many conflicting reports we are fed. Most of them knowingly(by those who report) to be lies!
Blame these knowingly wrong reports if you wish(andI DO wish) but we fans at least CARE. Which is a great deal more than can truly be said of such players as Willian and Auba.
We fans at least DO know and beyond doubt too, that those two players could not care less about our club and about us. They care only about money, greed and sponging off OUR love of their employers. Reality