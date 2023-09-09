Manager defends Arsenal youngster’s decision to move to Mexico

Tigres manager Dante Siboldi has come to the defence of Marcelo Flores as the young talent nears a move from Arsenal to the Mexican club. Despite being highly regarded in the Arsenal academy, Flores is keen to transition into first-team football as soon as possible and has chosen not to remain in England.

Flores’s decision to move to Mexico has surprised some, as young players from European top-flight clubs often aspire to play for the best clubs in Europe. This choice has led to criticism from fans, former players, and analysts.

However, Tigres boss Dante Siboldi has stood by the player and defended his decision. It appears that Siboldi sees great potential in Flores and believes that this move to Tigres is the right step for the young talent’s career development.

He said, as quoted by Sport Witness:

“We do not doubt it, we loved the idea.

“He comes to earn his place, he is very motivated and (I am) very happy with a young man with experience, with training elsewhere that is supposed to be more demanding.

“Why don’t we see everything that can arise? A player who comes to Mexico is because something has happened, they have the desire to play above the economic aspect…

“They can be at Real Madrid, at Manchester United and not play… it doesn’t mean that if they come to Tigres, Rayados or anyone from Mexico it’s a setback.”

Flores is one of the finest players we have groomed in our academy and the youngster needed to be more patient for his time to come.

However, he does not seem to think that way and wants to take the risk to find first-team continuity as fast as he can. He will likely get it in Mexico.

