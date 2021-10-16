Manager delivers an update on the lack of action for unfit Arsenal loanee

Reiss Nelson has still not made a competitive appearance for Feyenoord since he joined the Dutch club.

The Englishman joined them to get regular first-team football, something he couldn’t get at the Emirates, but he still can’t break into their team.

The club’s manager, Arne Slot, has now admitted that he was unfit when he first arrived at the club in the summer.

However, the England Under-21 star is beginning to show his capabilities in training and proving why he is at a top club like Arsenal.

Slot admits Nelson is a top player but insists that he is yet to hit a required fitness level and would need time for that.

However, there is little time to wait for anyone and he urges Nelson to get in shape fast.

“I have to say that we have not seen much of him in the first few months because he was not fully fit,” FR 12 report him saying in a press conference as quoted by Sport Witness.

“The last few weeks, you can see why he is under contract at Arsenal. He is very quick and can change direction quickly. He looks for the goal quickly.

“I think he is a good player, but he has barely played a game. So let’s give him some time before he is in his best form.

“We don’t really have that time, so he will have to get his game rhythm quickly.”

Nelson is now proving Mikel Arteta right for not involving him in games at Arsenal. Hopefully, he would return fitter and better prepared to challenge for a place at the Emirates.