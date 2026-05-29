Manager expresses regret in the way he used Arsenal man on loan

Gabriel has come into his own at Arsenal, but it has been a long journey to the top for the Brazilian centre-back, who first made a name for himself at Lille.

The Ligue 1 side took a chance on him and signed him from Avaí in his homeland, but the defender did not immediately begin playing regularly or establish himself as an important member of the squad.

Before earning recognition at the highest level, Gabriel had to overcome several challenges as he worked towards becoming the player Arsenal supporters now know. His development required patience from both the player and the clubs that invested in his potential.

Early challenges in France

He was loaned out several times by Lille in order to gain experience and improve his game before eventually returning to establish himself within their first team setup.

One of the clubs he joined on loan was Troyes, where opportunities proved limited. At the time, few could have predicted that he would go on to become one of the leading defenders in English football.

His former manager, Jean Louis Garcia, has now admitted that he regrets how the situation was handled and believes more could have been done to help the defender progress during that spell.

As reported by L’Équipe, Garcia said: “It’s the biggest regret of my career.”

Regret over missed opportunities

Garcia explained the circumstances surrounding Gabriel’s time at the club and why the defender was unable to make a greater impact during his loan spell.

He added: “When he arrived, we realised he couldn’t train at full capacity. He was carrying an old adductor injury. We quickly put a protocol in place. We told ourselves we had time. But all of this dragged on until the Christmas break.”

Those comments underline the difficulties Gabriel faced during an important stage of his development. Despite those setbacks, he continued to improve and eventually fulfilled the promise that had persuaded Lille to sign him in the first place. His rise to become a key player for Arsenal highlights how persistence and patience can help talented players overcome obstacles and reach the highest level of the game.

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