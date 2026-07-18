Manager gives high praise for incoming Arsenal signing

Arsenal have found an agreement to add Christos Tzolis to their squad this summer, and they appear to be signing a very committed and professional player, according to his Club Brugge manager, Ivan Leko.

Tzolis was involved in at least 50 goals for the Belgian giants last season alone, and his outstanding performances made it difficult for clubs to ignore his progress. Arsenal monitored him for months before deciding he could be the ideal replacement for Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal prepares for life after Trossard

Trossard was a popular player at the Emirates and became the first-choice left winger for Arsenal last season, moving ahead of Gabriel Martinelli in the position. However, the Belgian has now completed a move to Besiktas, leaving the Gunners searching for a replacement.

Tzolis will now take on that role, despite Arsenal also having planned to sign Bradley Barcola for several months. The Greek forward has already experienced English football after playing in the EPL with Norwich, but his career developed significantly after moving to Belgium.

Leko praises Tzolis’ attitude

According to Standard Sport, Leko praised Tzolis’ professionalism and work ethic. He said: “This is one fantastic example of somebody who was first coming on the training base, last staying there.

“Every training was like game for him, giving so much for his career, and then you get the reward to sign for one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

“(It is a) big thing for him, big thing for Club Brugge, big thing for Belgian football. Good lesson for all young boys that we have, that in football you need to work. Stop the talk, work, try to do everything to improve yourself day by day, exactly what Christos was doing.”

Leko believes Tzolis represents the rewards that come from dedication and improvement. His comments suggest Arsenal are not only adding a talented player but also someone with the mentality required to succeed at a major European club.

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