Manager insists Arsenal man is performing below expectations

Ethan Nwaneri is finding game time difficult to secure at Olympique Marseille, with his manager admitting that the youngster still has areas of his game that require improvement.

The Arsenal prospect joined the Ligue 1 side on loan during the January transfer window for the remainder of the season and initially made a promising start to his spell in France. However, circumstances at the club have since changed.

Managerial Change Impacts Nwaneri

Marseille have appointed Habib Beye as manager, replacing Roberto De Zerbi, and Nwaneri is now working to impress a new coach while attempting to earn regular minutes.

A change in management often alters opportunities for players, particularly younger loanees who must quickly adapt to fresh demands and tactical expectations. Nwaneri now faces the challenge of proving himself again in a different environment.

Beye Delivers Honest Verdict

As reported via Ligue 1 Plus, Beye has been direct with the midfielder regarding what is needed if he wants to feature more consistently before the end of the campaign.

He said: “He is a quality player, but he has to give us way more in his day-to-day commitment.

“Other players gave way more.”

Those comments suggest the Marseille manager values Nwaneri’s talent but wants greater consistency in training and overall application. Young players on loan are often judged not only on ability, but also on attitude, intensity, and reliability.

For Nwaneri, this period could still prove highly valuable despite the frustration of limited minutes. Learning how to respond to criticism, adapt to managerial demands, and compete for opportunities is an important part of a young player’s development.

Arsenal will also be monitoring his progress closely. Experience in a competitive European league can help accelerate maturity, even if playing time has not been as frequent as hoped.

Naturally, more appearances would be beneficial, as regular football would increase his confidence and strengthen his case for a bigger role at Arsenal next season. Yet there is also value in experiencing adversity and understanding the standards required at senior level.