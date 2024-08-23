Manager insists he had no hard feelings towards Arsenal-bound star

Reports suggest that Real Sociedad is unhappy about losing Mikel Merino to Arsenal, having failed to persuade the midfielder to stay.

The Spanish club had several highly sought-after players this summer and worked diligently to convince them to remain.

Manager Imanol Alguacil spearheaded efforts to retain these players, successfully persuading Martin Zubimendi to turn down a move to Liverpool.

However, Real Sociedad has lost Robin Le Normand and is now set to lose Merino, who is reportedly heading to London to join Arsenal.

Merino has not played for Sociedad since returning from an extended holiday after his success at Euro 2024. He was waiting to finalise his transfer to Arsenal.

Despite this, Alguacil has expressed no resentment about the player’s decision to leave. Instead, he has stated that he is happy and proud to have been part of Merino’s journey so far.

He said, as quoted by El Diario Vasco:

“I’m happy because as Real’s coach I want to say goodbye like this. A boy who came at 22 years old, still undeveloped, and has given us six impressive years.

“An example for all the Real players, that he leaves money and feels for Real Sociedad. We want signings like that. I also feel proud that Merino is taking this important step of going to Arsenal.”

It certainly hurts to lose a top player like Merino, but it feels good to hear that his manager sends his best wishes.

