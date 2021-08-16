Manager insists he wants to keep Arsenal midfield target

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Cameroonian midfielder, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

The Fulham star is one of the players at the club who is attracting interest from top clubs.

Their relegation to England’s second-tier means they will struggle to keep some of their players happy, but their new manager, Marco Silva, still wants to retain them.

The Gunners have been in the market for midfield reinforcements, with Mikel Arteta identifying that position as one that needs to be worked on.

They have added Albert Sambi Lokonga to their squad and remain in the hunt for Martin Odegaard and James Maddison.

However, signing Anguissa may be an easier option than some of their current targets.

The midfielder also appears to have his mindset on leaving Craven Cottage, but Silva insists he wants him to stay.

The former Everton boss was asked about the player’s future recently and he reiterated that his preference is to keep him and other want away stars.

Silva said as quoted by The Mirror: “It’s something we will keep inside our football club. With Frank and all the others, I want them 100 per cent involved.

“I want all of them with a desire to work and win football matches in this shirt. All the other things are for us to talk about inside our club.”