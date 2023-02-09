Manager insists he will not rush Arsenal loanee’s recovery

Nicolas Pepe has missed the last few games for Nice because of an injury and his manager has resisted the temptation to rush him back.

Pepe was sent to the Ligue 1 club because there was no space for him to play regularly for the Gunners.

His loan spell back in France has been indifferent, but he will hope he does well and earns a permanent move away from the Emirates in the summer.

For now, the most important thing is that he returns to full fitness as soon as possible so that he can help Nice again.

Their caretaker manager Didier Digard said, as relayed by Foot Sur 7: “Nicolas has started his protocol, and he’s reacting well for now. He’s also an important player. I’d rather take my time to make sure that we don’t lose him again before the end of the season.

“We have a long season, we are really going to be careful because there will be the end of a campaign with a lot of games to deal with, and we will really need him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering the progress Arsenal has made the season, the smart thing for Pepe to do is to work hard so he can earn a summer move away from the Emirates.

The Ivorian is simply not good enough for our team and shouldn’t waste his time thinking he will get another chance.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – Highlights of Arsenal Women’s extra time win over Man City last night to reach the Conti Cup Final From DUBLIN ARSENAL