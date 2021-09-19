Manager insists midfielder was right to snub Arsenal and stay

Wolves manager, Bruno Lage says it was smart of Ruben Neves to snub interest from Arsenal and remain at the club.

The Gunners wanted to sign a midfielder in the last transfer window and as they initially struggled to get Martin Odegaard, they turned to alternatives.

Neves was on a list that also included the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Houssem Aouar.

Wolves had lost their manager and the man who convinced Neves to join them, Nuno Espirito Santo and the midfielder could easily have followed him through the exit door.

Arsenal is one of the clubs that were keen to sign him with the Gunners looking to bolster a problem spot in their squad.

However, they eventually signed Odegaard and despite interest from Manchester United, Wolves kept hold of Neves.

The midfielder remains a key player for them and Lage said he was right to snub interest and continue his development at Molineux.

Lage said as quoted by The Sun: “This is life after the big teams come for this player.

“I live with the rumour he can leave but he stayed with us. In this way he took the best decision.

“Don’t go, stay and continue to improve with us and help us to be better. Let’s see what happens.”

He added: “What Nuno did was very good and I want to continue with that. The project is to take Wolves to the next step.

“From the club’s side we need to conquer our players to stay with us

“Not just with a contract and salary but more ambition to be better.”