Viktor Gyokeres continues to be a prominent target for Arsenal, with his outstanding statistics this season providing a clear explanation.

The attacker, who played for Coventry in the previous campaign, has delivered exceptional performances for Sporting Club since the beginning of this term.

With Arsenal in need of a consistent goal scorer, Gyokeres has garnered attention, especially as Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus struggle to score regularly.

The Swedish forward has impressively scored 14 goals in the first half of the season. However, his acquisition by Arsenal would require meeting his release clause.

Sporting Club’s manager, Ruben Amorim, has confirmed this situation and acknowledged that if Gyokeres’ release clause is triggered, he will depart. Otherwise, he expects the striker to remain with the club.

“He has a cancellation clause and will only leave with that clause. If that happens, there’s nothing we can do. It’s normal for clubs to be on the lookout for players in Portugal because they’re ready for the best leagues in the world. But it’s clear that only for the clause,” Amorim said, as quoted by O’Jogo.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gyokeres is having a superb season and we can be sure he will do well for us in the Premier League.

He already played in English football with Coventry and will not struggle to get used to the country if we pull off the transfer.

