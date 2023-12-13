Manager insists only a release clause will make them sell Arsenal target

Viktor Gyokeres continues to be a prominent target for Arsenal, with his outstanding statistics this season providing a clear explanation.
The attacker, who played for Coventry in the previous campaign, has delivered exceptional performances for Sporting Club since the beginning of this term.
With Arsenal in need of a consistent goal scorer, Gyokeres has garnered attention, especially as Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus struggle to score regularly.
The Swedish forward has impressively scored 14 goals in the first half of the season. However, his acquisition by Arsenal would require meeting his release clause.
Sporting Club’s manager, Ruben Amorim, has confirmed this situation and acknowledged that if Gyokeres’ release clause is triggered, he will depart. Otherwise, he expects the striker to remain with the club.
“He has a cancellation clause and will only leave with that clause. If that happens, there’s nothing we can do. It’s normal for clubs to be on the lookout for players in Portugal because they’re ready for the best leagues in the world. But it’s clear that only for the clause,” Amorim said, as quoted by O’Jogo.
Gyokeres is having a superb season and we can be sure he will do well for us in the Premier League.
He already played in English football with Coventry and will not struggle to get used to the country if we pull off the transfer.
I am sure that Arsenal are going to be diligent to do their homework, properly before commiting themselves to sign any new player in the upcoming winter transfer window. So that they don’t make the mistakes about it to later regret it after they’d completed the deal to sign the player.
In particular, is Viktor Gyokeres who ply his football trade at Sporting CP. A none European major league club side. But is he a proven top quality player worthy of signing by Arsenal next January window to play in the tougher Epl? And who if they sign him will fit the bill for them to be giving Arteta’s Arsenal team what he wants in the centreforward position. And be scoring goals regularly in the three competitions that Arsenal are and will be playing-in this season?
If it does turnout to be so, then us Gooners will have every reason to say, thank God! For, Arsenal have finally found and gotten a top quality trusted and dependable striker. Who can like CR7 or Nani be delivering the goods consistently in high number for the Arsenal.
