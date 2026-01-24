Manager is keen on working with Arsenal star after his move stalled

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s proposed move to Ajax has stalled after Arsenal decided to pursue a permanent sale rather than allow the defender to leave on loan. The Ukrainian international is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, but Ajax have been keen to bring him to the Netherlands for the remainder of the season.

Arsenal Change Their Position on Zinchenko

Ajax were prepared to cover Zinchenko’s full wages as part of a loan deal, and several reports had suggested that an agreement was already in place for him to join the Dutch club. However, Arsenal subsequently revised their stance on the situation. With Zinchenko’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, the Gunners now prefer to sell him outright rather than risk losing him for nothing.

This change of approach has complicated matters and left the player in a difficult position. Zinchenko is now waiting for the clubs involved to reach a compromise, while Ajax continue discussions with Arsenal over a potential transfer fee. Although the move has slowed, there remains a belief that a resolution can be found in the coming days.

From Ajax’s perspective, Zinchenko is seen as a valuable addition due to his experience and leadership qualities. The club believes his profile would be a strong influence in the dressing room, particularly during a demanding period of the season. Arsenal, meanwhile, are focused on securing value for a player they no longer see as part of its long-term plans.

Ajax Remain Hopeful of a Deal

Despite the delay, Ajax have not given up hope of completing the transfer. The expectation is that negotiations will continue, with both clubs exploring ways to finalise the move before the window progresses much further. Ajax are conscious of its limitations in the early part of January and understands that flexibility will be required.

Speaking about the situation, Ajax manager Fred Grim expressed optimism, as reported by De Telegraaf. He said, “I hope that [Zinchenko’s signing] will take shape soon.

“At Ajax, we’re very busy strengthening our squad. We’re not in a position to make a big impact at the beginning of January. You’re dependent on the players’ choices. It will have to be finalised in the coming week. In my opinion, there are still some possibilities then.”

For now, Zinchenko remains in limbo, but there is still confidence that the move can be resolved if Arsenal and Ajax are able to agree on terms in the days ahead.