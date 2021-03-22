Manager Mikel Arteta hints at his next job after Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has admitted his love for Paris after spending time there as a player for PSG, but admits he still has a lot to do with Arsenal.

The Spaniard played alongside current Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, and has refused to rule out a possible move there in the future.

The Arsenal boss made his senior debut for the club when joining from Barcelona on loan, before leaving to join Rangers on a permanent deal a year-and-a-half later despite PSG having first option and putting in an offer.

The situation clearly didn’t sour his time with the club or the city however as he moved to praise his time there previously.

“I love Paris, I love Paris,” he told BeIN Sports FR(via the Standard)..

“I have very good memories from over there. It was my first club as a professional. The club is always in my heart.

“You never know, but I have a lot of work to do (at Arsenal).”

Arteta went onto back his former team-mate who recently took over the managerial role in Paris, and backed him to succeed in his role.

He also said: “PSG have an incredible team… The manager Mauricio Pochettino is a coach that I am close to because I played with him at PSG.

“He is a very, very strong manager and I hope that he will win a lot of titles with PSG.”

Arteta was linked with the job before Pochettino was hired as boss, although it remains to be seen if he was considered as a candidate for the role by the hierarchy, although the former Spurs boss was always amongst the favourites to take over at the time.

Can you imagine Mikel taking over the role in the future?

Patrick