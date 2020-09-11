Manager of French giants rules out signing Arsenal’s bad boy

PSG manager, Thomas Tuchel has ruled out a move for Arsenal’s bad boy, Matteo Guendouzi.

The Frenchman was frozen out of the Arsenal first-team during the Premier League restart after he was caught taunting the players of Brighton because he thought he earned more money than them.

Since that game, he hasn’t featured for Arsenal and he has been a subject of transfer speculations this summer.

Arsenal reportedly tried to use him to make some signings in swap deals and the Gunners have also placed him on the transfer market.

When he first fell out with Mikel Arteta, top teams like PSG and Barcelona were linked with a move for him as reported in the Sun.

The French champions started their campaign with a 1-0 loss to Lens and after the game, Tuchel was asked if the Frenchman would be joining the team that trained him, and he replied in the negative.

He said via Fabrizio Romano: “I’m confident over Alessandro Florenzi signing from AS Roma. We’re also in talks to keep Choupo-Moting here. Matteo Guendouzi from Arsenal? No”.

Mikel Arteta claims that he has given the midfielder and every other player in his team a fresh chance to earn a spot on the team.

Guendouzi has, however, fallen out with the manager before and it is hard to see him changing his attitude.