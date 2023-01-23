Manager praises Arsenal loanee after his debut

Arsenal youngster Ovie Ejeheri made his debut for his loan side, SJK Seinajoki in a friendly game against Paide Linnameeskond yesterday and impressed his temporary manager.

The goalkeeper signed a professional contract with the Gunners two years ago as one of the exciting prospects in the club’s academy.

The Gunners sent him on loan to Chelmsford for the first half of the season and the 19-year-old did well by keeping 11 clean sheets in 21 appearances.

He will now spend the rest of the term on loan at SJK in Finland and after his cameo in the game against Paide, his temporary boss, Joaquin Gómez, was impressed and said afterwards via All Nigeria Soccer:

“Ovie Ejeheri had a slightly different debut because he had no worse work to do in the match. But I hope that he won’t have many of them in the future.

“In any case, he was involved high up building the game, and was even at the end to score when he got involved in the corner kick.

“However, it was great to see him on the field right away, and it’s been great how quickly he has adapted to his new teammates.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ejeheri is one of the finest products from our academy and needs enough game time to continue his development.

The 19-year-old did well in the National League. However, this move away from England will expose him better.

If the Nigerian-eligible goalie can become a regular in Finland, a bigger European side could sign him on loan again next season.

