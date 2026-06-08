Manager provides new update on the fitness of Arsenal man

William Saliba remains short of full fitness and has been managing a back injury since before the Champions League final, leading to reports that he could be withdrawn from the France squad for the World Cup. Despite speculation about his condition, the defender remains an integral part of Didier Deschamps’ plans for the tournament.

Saliba remains one of the standout performers within the France squad and has consistently delivered impressive displays whenever he has represented his country. His reliability and quality have ensured that the national team remain keen to keep him involved as they prepare for another major international competition.

Deschamps Provides Reassurance

The defender is equally determined to play his part at the World Cup, although Arsenal supporters have understandable concerns regarding his fitness. Given the demands of the previous campaign and the importance of Saliba to both club and country, there has been increased scrutiny over whether he is physically ready for the challenges ahead.

Deschamps has now attempted to ease those fears. He said via the Metro: “He [Saliba] is being looked after by the medical staff, and we are also managing him based on how he feels. But it’s something he’s had for several weeks and it hasn’t prevented him from playing every match with Arsenal, including that final for 120 minutes.”

The France manager’s comments suggest that the issue is being carefully monitored rather than viewed as a significant concern. The fact that Saliba continued to feature for Arsenal, including completing the Champions League final, indicates that the problem has not severely impacted his ability to perform at the highest level.

France’s World Cup Ambitions

France enter the tournament with the ambition of lifting the trophy, and they are unlikely to take unnecessary risks with players who are unable to contribute effectively. Saliba’s inclusion in the squad demonstrates the confidence that Deschamps and his staff continue to place in the defender.

For Arsenal fans, the latest update should offer a degree of reassurance. While his condition will undoubtedly continue to be assessed throughout the competition, France’s decision to retain him suggests they believe he can play an important role in their pursuit of World Cup success.

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