Manager reveals Arsenal loanee was sick before coming on to score

Olympique Marseille manager Igor Tudor has spoken about Nuno Tavares starting their match against Toulouse on the bench before coming on to score.

The defender has been their first-choice left-back since he joined them on loan in the summer and will hope to keep that place in the second half of the season.

Mikel Arteta sent him there to gain experience, but he surprisingly was on the bench in last night’s game and was replaced in the starting eleven by Sead Kolasinac, which prompted reporters to ask his manager why.

Tudor revealed he was sick. He said via Get French Football:

“Actually Nuno Tavares was supposed to start. But he had some vomiting and stomach ache, so we kept him on the bench and then he came in.

“Sead is a great guy. He always tries his hardest and deserves his success for his work and behaviour.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares is having a fine season in France and he needs to have one because that is the only way he can prove he is good enough to stay at Arsenal.

Hopefully, he will be healthy enough to start their next game and develop further before the campaign finishes.

We still have two left-backs who are considerably better than him and he faces a serious fight to ever be the first choice at Arsenal.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta on West Ham win, Nketiah’s success and Wenger’s comeback and Arsenal’s winning run.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids